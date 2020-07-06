Lin-Manuel Miranda Accused of Romanticizing Slave Owners With ‘Hamilton’

Disney+

The ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ actor locks his social media as his new movie debuts on streaming site and receives mixed reactions as it gets criticized for glorifying slave owners.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has locked his Twitter account after “Hamilton” debuted on Disney+.

The singer/songwriter and actor debuted the film version of his Broadway smash on the streaming platform on Friday (03Jul20) and, following the release, went private on on the social media site.

Celebrating the premiere, Miranda participated in a live-tweeting party with fans and the rest of the cast from 7 pm until 10 pm ET, shortly after which he locked his account.

In his final public post, the star signed off, saying, “Thank you for tonight. I’m so grateful you just have the whole thing now. With this extraordinary company and crew. It’s yours.”

While he didn’t give a solid explanation as to why he quit the platform, fans have speculated it may be due to backlash online over the musical’s focus on a group of men that were slave owners, with some people calling the show racist for glorifying the people in history.

Miranda previously insisted “Hamilton” has taken on a whole new significance in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests across the U.S. and worldwide.

“There’s nothing new about what’s happening,” he told WSJ magazine. “It’s been interesting to see the different things that pop up, because I was trying to tell this specific story, but I was grabbing from the America I know. So it all hits in different ways, based on where America is.”