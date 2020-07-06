Lil Wayne’s Daughter, Torrei Hart Throw Shades at Him and 50 Cent Over Black Women Comment

Instagram/WENN

Cuban Link, the ‘Power’ creator’s girlfriend, also tells her Instagram followers that she already ‘knocked him upside his big a** head’ following his controversial comment.

Considering how 50 Cent has insisted that he didn’t feel sorry at all over what he said about black women during his chat with Lil Wayne, backlash continued to flood in for both him and his fellow rapper. One of the people who threw shade at the hip-hop stars was none other than Wayne’s own daughter, Reginae Carter.

Reginae took to her Twitter account on Monday, July 6, “I’m black ! I’m beautiful ! I’m enough ! I’m exotic ! I’m amazing ! I’m one of my mf kind !!! Now where my beautiful queens at?” The social media star didn’t name names in her tweet, but it was pretty clear that she was referring to Fiddy and Wayne’s conversation.

Meanwhile, Fiddy’s girlfriend Cuban Link told her followers that she already “knocked” the “Power” creator “upside his big a** head” while wishing the star a happy birthday.

Another public figure who jumped into the conversation was Torrei Hart. In the video she posted on social media, the ex-wife of Kevin Hart first made it clear that she doesn’t care if a black man dates someone outside of his race. She also admitted to dating several “exotic” men in the past, but she never considered them better than black men or even boasted about it on air.

“Just because you have a preference doesn’t mean you have to down your lineage or where you come from,” Torrei said. “I’m so sick and tired of people tryin’ to say that black women are angry. Black women are bitter. Ain’t nothing bitter about me.”

Both Fiddy and Wayne faced backlash after the former stated that black women are envious when black men date exotic women. “They get mad. They get angry. You see a lot of sisters go ‘you f*** with this kind of girl and that kind of girl?’ That s**t is exotic! That s**t look a lot different than the s**t you see in the neighborhood all of the time,” he said at the time, prompting Wayne to laugh.

Despite the criticism, Fiddy didn’t regret what he said in the slightest bit. “What I said is true now picture me, unaffected, unapologetic and unavailable for any other comments,” he said in response to the critics.