Lil Wayne Releases ‘Free Weezy Album’ Revamp to Celebrate Its 5th Anniversary

Rapper Lil Wayne has marked the fifth anniversary of his “Free Weezy Album” release by dropping a revamped version of the mixtape.

The “Lollipop” hitmaker shared the redo of the 2015 collection on all music streaming services on Friday (July 03), but fans were quick to note it didn’t feature all of the original tracks, as “He’s Dead”, “Without You”, “Thinking Bout You” and “I Feel Good”, which sampled James Brown, were all absent.

Sample clearance issues are thought to be behind the tracklist changes, but Wayne did serve up a new bonus song for listeners in the form of “We Livin’ Like That”.

The “Free Weezy Album”, which had previously been a TIDAL exclusive, was released in the midst of Wayne’s legal battle with his Cash Money Records label bosses Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams, whom he accused of withholding millions allegedly owed to the hip-hop star for his long-delayed album, “Tha Carter V”. That project eventually hit retailers in 2018, four years after it was initially due to drop.