Lil Baby Stays Atop Billboard 200 for Four Consecutive Weeks With ‘My Turn’

Rapper Lil Baby has made it five weeks atop the U.S. albums chart.

“My Turn” shifts 70,000 equivalent units to hold on to the Billboard 200 title for a fourth consecutive week, having previously debuted at number one in March.

It becomes the only album of 2020 so far to boast five weeks in first place, the most since Post Malone racked up five weeks with “Hollywood’s Bleeding” in November.

Meanwhile, fellow MC Lil Durk charges up to number two from 56 with “Just Cause Y’all Waited 2”, followed by DaBaby‘s “Blame It on Baby” at three, and Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” at four.

The Weeknd rounds out the new top five with “After Hours”.

