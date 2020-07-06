Lil Baby Stays Atop Billboard 200 for Four Consecutive Weeks With ‘My Turn’

Fellow MC Lil Durk, in the meantime, takes a huge leap to the runner-up position from number 56 with his ‘Just Cause Y’all Waited 2’ album, whereas DaBaby’s ‘Blame It on Baby’ settles for third.
Rapper Lil Baby has made it five weeks atop the U.S. albums chart.
“My Turn” shifts 70,000 equivalent units to hold on to the Billboard 200 title for a fourth consecutive week, having previously debuted at number one in March.
It becomes the only album of 2020 so far to boast five weeks in first place, the most since Post Malone racked up five weeks with “Hollywood’s Bleeding” in November.
Meanwhile, fellow MC Lil Durk charges up to number two from 56 with “Just Cause Y’all Waited 2”, followed by DaBaby‘s “Blame It on Baby” at three, and Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” at four.
The Weeknd rounds out the new top five with “After Hours”.
Top Ten Billboard 200:
- “My Turn” – Lil Baby (70,000 units)
- “Just Cause Y’all Waited 2” – Lil Durk (43,000 units)
- “Blame It on Baby” – DaBaby (40,000 units)
- “Hollywood’s Bleeding” – Post Malone (39,000 units)
- “After Hours” – The Weeknd (32,000 units)
- “Fine Line” – Harry Styles (32,000 units)
- “The Goat” – Polo G (31,000 units)
- “Eternal Atake” – Lil Uzi Vert (31,000 units)
- “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” – Drake (30,000 units)
- “High Off Life” – Future (29,000 units)