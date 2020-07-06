Let the Roborock S5 Smart Vacuum and Mop tidy up at its lowest price ever

Keeping your home clean is a lot of work — especially if you’re in need of good help. The Roborock S5 robotic vacuum cleaner and mop was designed to give you the extra help you need and make it easy to ensure your floors are always clean when you come home from work for the day.

This robotic vacuum regularly sells for $500, though you can pick one up today for just $359.99 when you enter promo code ROBOROCKS5 during checkout. That marks a return to the best price we’ve ever seen this mode reach. That code works for either the black or white model and is one of the best robot vacuum deals out there right now.

Smart buy Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum and Mop

The S5 uses smart navigation to map your house and plan its own routes to clean, though you can also control it with an app on your phone or with your voice. Using the following code at checkout saves you $120 off its current price at Amazon. $359.99 $479.99 $120 off

The Roborock S5 can be controlled using an app on your smartphone and uses smart navigation to map your house, plan routes, and work on a schedule. As long as there are no barriers higher than two centimeters, it can cross over them, clean, and self-recharge. The device is smart enough to avoid falling down the stairs, scratching up your house, and getting stuck. It features 2000Pa strong suction and can switch between several different modes including Carpet, Quiet, Mopping, Balanced, and Turbo & Max.

The Mi Home app lets you control all of the vacuum’s more advanced functions, including setting no-go zones, scheduling, spot cleaning, and more. You can also pair it with Amazon Alexa for voice control using a device like the Echo Dot. The vacuum is backed up with a one-year warranty.

Over 3,500 reviewers at Amazon have left the Roborock S5 with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars collectively. We also gave it a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars in our in-depth review.

It ships for free, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. Now that you’ve made the decision to add a few smart home products like the Roborock S5 to your home, this guide to the best smart home products under $100 might come in handy.