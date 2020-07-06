Leigh-Anne Pinnock Crying After Getting ‘Verbally Abused’ by Stranger in Supermarket

Instagram

The Little Mix star reveals to her followers she left a supermarket as ‘a blubbering mess’ following an altercation with a man who’s ‘so rude’ to her for ‘no reason.’

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock was reduced to tears after being “verbally abused” by a stranger in a supermarket this week (end05Jul20).

The 28-year-old singer took to the group’s Twitter account to share a post about the scary incident as she praised staff at the Waitrose branch in Berkshire, England, for stepping in.

“So yesterday I was involved in an altercation where I was verbally abused by a random male customer for no reason,” she wrote. “I was left in shock and completely taken back that someone could be so rude to someone for no reason.”

“Despite this ordeal the staff at Waitrose Sunningdale ran to my defence showing great kindness and care. They demonstrated that every act of wrongfulness unleashes a million acts of kindness and sent me home with these beautiful flowers.”

She concluded, “I was a blubbering mess by the time I left the shop but I just wanted to say thank you.”

The post has since been deleted.

Leigh-Anne has spoken openly in the past about her experiences with racism, sharing a heartbreaking video earlier this year as she recalled how she was told she would have to work “10 times harder” than her bandmates because of her race.