Leicester’s James Maddison and Ben Chilwell ‘big doubts’ to face Arsenal, says Brendan Rodgers | Football News

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says James Maddison and Ben Chilwell are both “big doubts” for Tuesday’s match against Arsenal.

Maddison missed Saturday’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace with a hip injury, while Chilwell was substituted at half-time after suffering a foot injury at the King Power Stadium.

Rodgers admits the pair could miss the trip to the Emirates, live on , as Leicester look to cement their place in the top four with a win over the Gunners.

“We’ve got doubts over James Maddison and Ben Chilwell. They’re the two that could struggle but we’ll see how they are today,” said Rodgers at his pre-match press conference.

“We just have to wait and see. There are big doubts over both.

“Ben’s is his plantar fascia, the bottom of his foot, which is giving him pain. We’ll just have to assess that and see what the specialists say on it.

“You can play through it but of course there are times you get a real bad pain in it, so it’s just trying to manage that.

“They’ll both be big doubts for the game but we’ll give them maybe a chance.”

