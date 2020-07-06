Legendary Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91

Academy award winning Italian composer Ennio Morricone died on Monday aged 91, his family said.

He had been hospitalised in Rome a few days ago after falling, and fracturing his leg.

Morricone composed over 500 soundtracks during his career.

He worked with director Sergio Leone on iconic films such as “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”, “A Fistful of Dollars” and “Once Upon a in America”, as well as on Brian De Palma’s film “The Untouchables”.

Morricone won an Academy Award in 2016 for his score in Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight”. He also received the academy’s honorary award in 2007.

He won three Golden Globes in 1987, 2000 and 2016, respectively for “The Mission”, “The Legend of 1900” and “The Hateful Eight”.

His lawyer Giorgio Assumma said Morricone will have a private funeral “for the respect and humility he has always been inspired by during his existence”.

Italy’s Culture and Tourism Minister Dario Franceschini said that it was “a sad day for culture. Ennio Morricone was one of Italy’s greatest maestros […]. His melodies made the entire world dream”.