Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara Trailer will Make you Laugh and Cry

















The time has finally arrived! The trailer of late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s much-awaited film Dil Bechara was released moments ago and watching it feels nothing short of an emotional roller coaster ride.

Inspired by the popular novel titled Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara narrates the story of Immanuel Rajkumar Junior (Sushant) and Kizie Basu (Sanjana). Kizie seems to have given up on life ever since she found out that she’s been diagnosed with cancer. But, Rajkumar comes into her life and completely changes her outlook on the same. He pushes her to live each moment to the fullest and make the most of the time they have. It is the tale of their friendship which grows into love and the heartbreak which follows when they need to accept that they cannot be together.

Dil Bechara is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and streams on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.