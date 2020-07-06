Khloe Kardashian Reunites With Tristan Thompson for 4th of July Amid Engagement Rumors

WENN

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson appeared to further fuel engagement rumors that circulate online about them. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and her ex and baby daddy reunited to celebrate the Fourth of July at the basketball player’s home.

The TV star was photographed wearing a casual yet stylish long white button-down shirt and white leggings. She completed her look with white sneakers while keeping her long darker hair down for the occasion. As for Tristan, he opted for wearing a black Napoleon Dynamite T-shirt and black shorts.

Also spotted joining them were Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney arrived in a gray and green hoodie, black shorts and sneakers. For the summer occasion, the paired the look with sunglasses and a baseball cap. Kris, meanwhile, donned a white top and black face mask to protect her. She also wore large silver hoop earrings.

This arrives after Khloe and Tristan, who share daughter True together, sparked engagement rumors after she was seen flashing a giant diamond rock on her finger in one of photos taken at her 36th birthday on Saturday, June 27. Fans took notice the diamond ring and quickly assumed that it might mean that Khloe was secretly engaged to the Cleveland Cavalier player.

On her birthday, Tristand gave Khloe a loving shoutout. “I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” he wrote in the caption for the post. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”