Kevin Hart Shares How “Lucky” He Feels To Be Alive On His 41st Birthday

“I took a trip down memory lane this morning and gathered jus a few photos from over the years,” she wrote alongside the photos. “You’ve gotten better, older, & wiser over the years. I loved u then and love more of the man that you’ve become.”

The model, who is expecting here second child with Hart, also posted a cute pic of the duo together on the boat on her own feed, writing “Let’s TOAST IT UP!”

We agree!

So here’s to Kevin Hart’s birthday, and many more.

As a present to us, Kevin’s birthday falls on the premiere night of his new show Celebrity Game Face, which airs tonight at 10 p.m. on E!