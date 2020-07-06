Katrina Kaif says Ranveer Singh makes the world a better place

Today is Ranveer Singh’s birthday and the industry has taken to social media to wish the superstar a happy birthday. Katrina Kaif too wished the actor. She took to Instagram to share a special post for the actor. She captioned the image as, “Happy, Happy, Happy @RanveerSingh Never stop spreading your joy… It makes the world better.” Cute, isn’t it?

Katrina had grabbed attention when she turned up for Ranveer’s and Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception in 2018. She promptly won brownie points for her magnanimity. Considering there were reports that she and Deepika weren’t on good terms. It was a great gesture.