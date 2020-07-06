Kanye West Officially Announces 2020 Presidential Run in 4th of July Tweet

WENN

The ‘Gold Digger’ hitmaker officially confirms on his social media that he’s gunning for the Oval Office against both Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Kanye West is hoping to unseat Donald Trump as U.S. leader.

The rapper and entrepreneur took to Twitter on America’s Independence Day (04Jul20) to re-announce his plan to run for the White House in November (20).

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West tweeted, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag #2020VISION.

Kanye’s plan to run for President in 2020 isn’t new – he announced his political ambition at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards when he first revealed he would be gunning for the Oval Office this year.

He has previously met with Trump at the White House, endorsing the divisive President.

It is not clear what prompted his decision to run for the top office this year and take on both Trump and top Democrat Joe Biden.