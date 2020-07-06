Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Signs Largest Contract In The History Of U.S. Sports

TSR Coinz: Patrick Mahomes has and continues to make history. On top of being the youngest quarterback to ever be named Super Bowl MVP, the 24-year-old is now halfway to BILLIONAIRE status thanks to the hefty bag he secured today.

Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension reportedly worth up to $503 million! ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter says this is the biggest contract in U.S. sports history! Gon’ head black man and get them coins!

In other words, Mahomes is locked in with the Chiefs until 2031. The extension also includes a $140 million injury guarantee, as well as a no-trade clause, ESPN reports.

“Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports,” Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said in a statement about Mahomes, who led them to their first championship in 50 years. “With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform. He’s an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I’m delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come.”

Mahomes acknowledged the deal on Twitter, letting KC know he’s “here to stay.”

With a payout of $477.6 million over the next 12 seasons, Mahomes will have the largest contract in American professional sports. Los Angeles Angels player Mike Trout had previously held that distinction when he signed a 12-year, $426.5 million contract with the team in March 2019.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!