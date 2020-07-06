JUST IN | North West Cogta MEC Gordon Kegakilwe dies after testing positive for Covid-19

North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Gordon Kegakilwe has died, according to Premier Job Mokgoro.

In a statement, Mokgoro said Kegakilwe died on Monday following a “short and serious illness” and had tested positive for Covid-19.

Kegakilwe was admitted with Covid-19-related pneumonia yesterday afternoon at the Vryburg Private Hospital and was immediately put on oxygen; and a decision was taken this morning to transfer him to a medical facility in Klerksdorp.

“He was transported from Vryburg to Klerksdorp in an ambulance and upon arrival in Klerksdorp, he suffered a cardiac arrest and despite all the efforts by the medical personnel, he succumbed and lost his life,” Mokgoro said.

Mokgoro extended his condolences to Kegakilwe’s family and friends who he said “had distinguished himself as one of the finest to have come from the ranks of the governing African National Congress and a tried and tested leader”.