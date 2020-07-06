Judge reprimands brother and sister over attack on police officer outside Mitchelton pub

A police officer has been so emotionally affected by an assault more than a year ago that she has only just returned to work in a limited capacity a week ago, a Brisbane court has heard.

Hylton Miharo King, and his older sister Ariana Thirteen King, 30, both pleaded guilty to serious assault over their roles in the attack.

Mr King was the primary offender in the assault which occurred on May 26, 2019 at Mitchelton’s The Brook Hotel.

Ms King pleaded guilty to the attack on a female police officer. (Nine)

Brisbane’s District Court heard an intoxicated Mr King had earlier been “cut off” from the bar when he was involved in a disturbance outside the hotel.

Mr King choked the responding female officer several times to the point she could not breathe properly and she “felt herself losing consciousness”.

He also bit the officer in the attack.

The court heard Ariana King was “in the thick of it” and used the officer’s own handcuffs to secure the officer’s wrist, rendering her unable to defend herself.

Hylton Miharo King and his sister are expected to be deported to New Zealand. (Nine/Facebook)

Judge Nathan Jarro said to the siblings: “shame on you both …your conduct was disgraceful”.

Mr King was sentenced to 11 months jail, wholly suspended, but the labour hire worker has been in immigration detention and will likely be deported to New Zealand.

Ms King walked from court on a nine month wholly suspended sentence.

The court heard the officer has been traumatised by her experience, which saw her undergo disease testing and meant she had to stop breastfeeding her baby.

She has also needed psychiatric treatment and experiences panic attacks.