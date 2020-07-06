John Legend Loves ‘Verzuz’ for Teaching People About Black Music and Culture

Instagram

The ‘All of Me’ hitmaker is inspired by the online music battle launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland for educating people on the history of black music and culture.

–

John Legend is honoured to have made history by appearing on online music battle show “Verzuz” with Alicia Keys for Juneteenth (19Jun20).

The singer took part in the singing showdown on the U.S. cultural holiday, which celebrates the emancipation of African-American slaves, as part of the popular Instagram Live show launched by Alicia’s husband Swizz Beatz and Timbaland in March to bring hip hop and R&B artists from the past and present together.

Detailing his experience with the show during an Apple Music interview on Thursday (02Jul20), the “Glory” singer gushed, “What I love about them (Verzuz episodes) is they’ve really been teaching people about the history of our culture and the music, knowing particularly because so many producers and writers have been a part of it, not just front artists, lead artists, but people who have been behind the scenes, making tracks for people for years. It’s good to see their whole body of work all in one setting, and give them the credit and the flowers that they’re due, for the great work that they’ve done.”

John is inspired to see music producers new and old, like the legendary Babyface, be featured in “Verzuz” competitions.

“When you see someone like Babyface, who was behind so many great, great songs, not just the ones that he fronted, but the ones he wrote for Whitney (Houston) or Toni (Braxton), or so many other artists, Boyz II Men, seeing him get his due respect and honour because of the great work he’s done, it’s just been great for the culture,” he said. “And it’s been entertaining. Even when things go wrong, it’s been entertaining. It’s just that good.”

Previous Verzuz sessions have featured artists like 112 and Jagged Edge, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, Nelly and Ludacris, and Fabolous and Jadakiss.