John Bateman exit, Canberra Raiders, Wigan

Canberra forward John Bateman has defended his move to Wigan, hitting back at claims the decision was purely based on money.

The departing star has been under intense media pressure during contract negotiations with the Raiders which ultimately led to the Englishman signing a a four-year deal to return home with English Super League club Wigan.

The 2019 Dally M second-rower of the year revealed he knocked back the more lucrative offer with Canterbury to be closer to his daughter in the UK.

He also said part of the decision to return home was because he didn’t want to play against his Raiders teammates.

“People have said I’ve been greedy and I understand some fans are annoyed,” he told News Corp

“But is it greedy to be looking after your family?

“I had a clause in my contract that allowed me to renegotiate.

“I’ve never demanded anything and I haven’t broken any deal.

“My family is my family and I’ll always do what’s best for them, as any father would.”

On Thursday night Bateman broke the news to his Raiders teammates on their WhatsApp group chat.

“They’re my best mates and it was really hard,” he said.

“But it was also a relief to make the decision so I can focus on coming back in about four weeks.

“It also gives Ricky time to find a replacement.”

Bateman accepted the furore around his contract negotiations and how the media targeted him.

Several former players have taken aim at the English star for the way he and manager Isaac Moses handled the situation.

He said he understood why certain people like former Kangaroos forward Mark Geyer had a bone to pick with him.

“They’ve got a job to do,” he said, “I understand that.

“They want to stay relevant. At the end of the day if they’re not saying anything interesting that’s going to make a headline, they’re not good at what they are doing.

“And if they’re not making headlines their job comes under scrutiny.”