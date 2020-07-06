Joe Budden Slams Tekashi 6ix9ine For Faking Numbers

Podcaster Joe Budden launched into a scathing rant against Tekashi 6ix9ine and DJ Akademiks — accusing 6ix9ine of faking his numbers.

The comments came during a discussion about Ak’s beef with rapper Freddie Gibbs.

“Relevance and numbers for me don’t go hand in hand. Freddie Gibbs has put out three phenomenal projects and albums in a row. They’ve all been great — they’ve been with Alchemist whose also been producing for everybody in the universe and that has to do with relevance, not how much you sell, not how many people are at your shows,” Budden said.

He continued, “I don’t respect the numbers game coming from Ak because he’s besties with a n*gga that fakes numbers. You more than anybody should know about faking numbers. You taught me about n*ggas faking numbers! I don’t ride with that numbers argument.”

Ak was suspended from Complex and banned from Twitch last weeks after an alcohol-fueled rant against Chrissy Teigen. He later apologized for his words.