Joe Budden Slams Tekashi 6ix9ine For Faking Numbers

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Podcaster Joe Budden launched into a scathing rant against Tekashi 6ix9ine and DJ Akademiks — accusing 6ix9ine of faking his numbers.

The comments came during a discussion about Ak’s beef with rapper Freddie Gibbs.

“Relevance and numbers for me don’t go hand in hand. Freddie Gibbs has put out three phenomenal projects and albums in a row. They’ve all been great — they’ve been with Alchemist whose also been producing for everybody in the universe and that has to do with relevance, not how much you sell, not how many people are at your shows,” Budden said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR