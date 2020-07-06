Jodie Comer Gives Up Social Media After Admitting to Inviting Negative Comments

WENN

The ‘Killing Eve’ actress quits social media and vows to stay away from the internet until she gets ‘some self-control’ after admitting to seeking out negative comments.

–

Jodie Comer is stepping back from social media until she “gets some self-control.”

The “Killing Eve” star deactivated Twitter earlier this year (20) and hasn’t posted on Instagram since the beginning on May, telling OK! Magazine she’s temporarily quit social media after admitting to “seeking out negative comments.”

Ahead of her soft porn actress role in TV show “Talking Heads“, the star said, “Until I get some self-control and manage not to go and seek out negative things on social media, I think it’s best for me to take a little step back.”

“Also now, in this time, I am trying to be a little bit conscious of what I use it for,” she explained.

“It feels a bit wrong to me to be doing any sort of self-promotion at the moment, so I’m trying to be a little bit wary of that, while also being communicative and speaking to people.”

Jodie portrays Lesley in the upcoming remake of “Her Big Chance” – a role previously played by Julie Walters in Alan Bennet‘s original 1988 TV show. The monologue series, also starring Imelda Staunton and Martin Freeman, will debut on BBC One on 23 June.