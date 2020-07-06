Jewel Brings Together Sia, Jason Mraz and Rachel Platten for Navajo Nation Benefit Concert

Instagram/WENN

The Voices of Siihasin Benefit Concert will highlight the devastating effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the Dine Tribe, and will be co-hosted by the ‘Intuition’ singer along with artist Lyla June.

–

Singer Jewel Kilcher is bringing together Sia Furler, Jason Mraz, KT Tunstall and Rachel Platten this weekend to perform as part of a virtual show benefitting Native Americans.

Jewel will co-host the “Voices of Siihasin Benefit Concert” with artist Lyla June on Sunday, July 5, to highlight the devastating effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the Dine Tribe.

Also taking part are Lindsay Ell, Kip Moore, Lukas Nelson, Awolnation, The Lumineers‘ Wesley Schultz, Emily Scott Robinson, Liv the Artist, Chasity Salvador, Supaman and Jessa Calderon, among others.

The event will raise funds for officials behind the indigenous-owned clothing brand Orenda Tribe, founded by Jewel’s friend Amy Yeung, who have been helping to provide food and personal protective equipment to hard-hit Navajo communities.

It will also boost donations to the World Central Kitchen food charity, through which bosses have been distributing groceries and meals to members of the Dine Tribe.

Sunday’s “Voices of Siihasin Benefit Concert” will be livestreamed on Jewel’s official Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/jeweljk/) or YouTube page (http://youtube.com/jewel) from 5 P.M. ET.

<br />

Register for the show here: http://love.consciouscityguide.com/voices-of-siihasin.

Other weekend livestream highlights include:

Willie Nelson ‘s 4th of July Picnic ( Willie Nelson & Family, Edie Brickell , Jamey Johnson , Kurt Vile , Nathaniel Rateliff , Sheryl Crow , and others) (3.30 P.M. CST Saturday) – https://www.williepicnic.com/

‘s 4th of July Picnic ( & Family, , , , , , and others) (3.30 P.M. CST Saturday) – https://www.williepicnic.com/ “Turn Up From Home” ( Sheryl Crow , Ivan Neville , Doyle Bramhall II ) (2 P.M. ET Saturday) – https://www.youtube.com/turnupforrecovery

, , ) (2 P.M. ET Saturday) – https://www.youtube.com/turnupforrecovery USO July 4th MVP Special ( Mike Love , John Stamos , Clint Black , Craig Robinson , and Iliza Shlesinger ) (12 A.M. and 12 P.M. ET Saturday) – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT7XEsWeo9V8VNblnZfj2Kw

, , , , and ) (12 A.M. and 12 P.M. ET Saturday) – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT7XEsWeo9V8VNblnZfj2Kw CNN’s The Fourth in America ( Barry Manilow , Andy Grammar , Don McLean , Jewel Kilcher , Martina McBride , Pat Benatar , The O’Jays , Kenny Loggins , Carlos Santana ) (8 P.M. ET Saturday) – https://www.cnn.com/

, , , , , , , , ) (8 P.M. ET Saturday) – https://www.cnn.com/ PBS’ A Capitol Fourth ( Patti LaBelle , John Fogerty , Renee Fleming , The Temptations , Trace Adkins , Andy Grammer , Yolanda Adams , Brantley Gilbert , Lauren Alaina , Chrissy Metz ) (8 P.M. ET Saturday) – http://www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth/watch-2020-show-live/

, , , , , , , , , ) (8 P.M. ET Saturday) – http://www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth/watch-2020-show-live/ Lost Horizon ( Fatboy Slim , Carl Cox , Jamie Jones , and more) (10 A.M. ET Saturday) – https://events.sansar.com/events/sansar-studios/lost-horizon/088a300f

, , , and more) (10 A.M. ET Saturday) – https://events.sansar.com/events/sansar-studios/lost-horizon/088a300f James Taylor (5 P.M. ET Saturday) – https://www.youtube.com/jamestaylor

(5 P.M. ET Saturday) – https://www.youtube.com/jamestaylor Wireless Festival ( Rae Sremmurd , KYLE , Rich The Kid , Migos , Young Thug , Sheck Wes , Skepta ) (5 P.M. BST Saturday and Sunday) – https://www.wirelessfestival.co.uk/connect

, , , , , , ) (5 P.M. BST Saturday and Sunday) – https://www.wirelessfestival.co.uk/connect Spring Awakening Music Festival ( Manic Focus , Bear Grillz , Krewella , Claude VonStroke , Shiba San , Dr. Fresch ) (5 P.M. ET Saturday and 4 P.M. ET Sunday) – https://www.livexlive.com/live-events/festival/spring-awakening-music-festival

, , , , , ) (5 P.M. ET Saturday and 4 P.M. ET Sunday) – https://www.livexlive.com/live-events/festival/spring-awakening-music-festival Paul Potts (2 P.M. BST Sunday) – https://www.facebook.com/paulpottsmusic/

(2 P.M. BST Sunday) – https://www.facebook.com/paulpottsmusic/ Paul Van Dyk (8 P.M. ET Sunday) – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCodQo76JWa75exuuEpucVeA

(8 P.M. ET Sunday) – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCodQo76JWa75exuuEpucVeA Yacht Rock Revue (7 P.M. ET Sunday) – https://www.facebook.com/YachtRockRevue/