Jeremy Kyle’s TV Guest Died of Morphine Overdose After Failing Lie Detector Test on His Show

Steve Dymond’s death has prompted ‘The Jeremy Kyle Show’ to get axed and now it’s revealed the cause of his death is morphine overdose and heart trouble.

Steve Dymond died of a morphine overdose and heart trouble one week after failing a lie detector test on Britain’s “The Jeremy Kyle Show“.

The long-running British tabloid talk show, hosted by 54-year-old Kyle on U.K. network ITV, was axed last May (19) after Dymond was found dead after filming the show.

A pre-inquest review hearing took place on Friday (03Jun20) before Portsmouth and South East Hampshire Area Coroner Jason Pegg, who opened by stating the registered cause of death.

“(Dymond) died at his home address in Portsmouth,” he told the court. “The medical cause of death given is an overdose of morphine and left ventricular hypertrophy.”

Officials at Portsmouth Coroner’s Court are scheduled to begin looking into the circumstances surrounding his passing, however, the pre-inquest review hearing, which took place remotely, was adjourned due to technical troubles.

The inquest had previously been scheduled to begin in April, but was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. It is now slated to go ahead on either 29 or 30 October.

“The Jeremy Kyle Show” first aired in July 2005 and has long been controversial as well as popular, as guests are invited to thrash out conflicts and relationship problems in front of a studio audience. Critics have claimed producers exploit the vulnerable and their personal problems for entertainment.