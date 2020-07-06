Jennifer Grey Split From Marvel Star Clark Gregg After 19 Years of Marriage

WENN

The ‘Dirty Dancing’ actress and her husband, the Agent Phil Coulson of Marvel Cinematic Universe, have decided to call off their marriage, claiming their split is amicable.

–

“Dirty Dancing” star Jennifer Grey and fellow actor Clark Gregg have parted ways after almost 20 years of marriage.

They each took to Instagram to share a joint statement on their break-up, revealing they quietly split earlier this year (20) and are now moving forward with divorce papers.

Alongside identical photos of the former couple embracing, they wrote, “After 19 years together, we separated in january, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other. we recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised.”

“p.s. totally crying as we post this,” they added.

Grey and “Captain Marvel” star Gregg share daughter Stella, 18.