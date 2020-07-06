Jaylen Brown, Mike Scott express disappointment in ‘bad list’ of social justice messages for NBA jerseys

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association reportedly agreed to a list of social justice messages that can be displayed on the backs of jerseys for the league’s restart in Orlando, Fla., but that doesn’t mean all players are happy with the options.

Sixers forward Mike Scott ripped the list of messages that can be featured above players’ numbers, calling it “bad” and “terrible.”

Mike Scott: “I don’t know, they gave us some names and phrases to put on the back of jerseys. That was terrible. It was a bad list, bad choice, they didn’t give players a chance to voice their opinion. They just gave us a list to pick from. So that was bad, that’s terrible.” — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) July 6, 2020

Didn’t have enough space to fit in one tweet, but this was part of his response to a question of how players can use the platform in Orlando to promote causes that fight racial injustice/police reform. Scott said he didn’t know, but he clearly wasn’t impressed with the jerseys. — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) July 6, 2020

After hearing what Scott said Monday, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said he agreed with the assessment, telling reporters that he was “very disappointed” with the list. He suggested additional phrases like “Break the Cycle” and “Inequality by Design” should be available.

Jaylen Brown agrees with Mike Scott: He would like more options for players to wear on the backs of their jerseys. He says he would like to see some additions. “I’m very disappointed in the list.” — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) July 6, 2020

Jaylen Brown on jersey messages: “I would like to see more options available to put on the bask of our jersey…For issues and causes such as now, I think that list is an example of a form of limitations…I was very disappointed in the list.” — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) July 6, 2020

NBA players decided not to use the names of those who have died in police custody or in racially-motivated incidents, according to The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears.

The following personalized statements can be placed above jersey numbers, per Spears:

Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can’t Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor

In a joint statement finalizing a plan to restart the 2019-20 season, the NBA and NBPA declared that there was a shared goal of “taking collective action to combat systemic racism and promote social justice.”

“Our platform in Orlando presents a unique opportunity to extend the ongoing fight against systemic racism and police brutality in this country,” NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said. “We will continue to work with our players and the league to develop specific plans in Orlando as well as long-term initiatives to bring about real change on these issues.”