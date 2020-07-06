Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.83% By .com

© . Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.83%



Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 1.83%.

The best performers of the session on the were Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (T:), which rose 7.39% or 30.0 points to trade at 436.0 at the close. Meanwhile, J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:) added 7.34% or 49.0 points to end at 717.0 and CyberAgent Inc (T:) was up 6.61% or 370.0 points to 5970.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 1.38% or 91.0 points to trade at 6514.0 at the close. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 1.11% or 64.0 points to end at 5685.0 and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 0.61% or 17.0 points to 2792.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2949 to 623 and 117 ended unchanged.

Shares in CyberAgent Inc (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 6.61% or 370.0 to 5970.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 23.54 a new 3-months low.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.71% or 0.29 to $40.94 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 1.75% or 0.75 to hit $43.55 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.18% or 3.30 to trade at $1786.70 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.08% to 107.58, while EUR/JPY rose 0.52% to 121.52.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.47% at 96.843.