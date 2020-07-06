J.K. Rowling Faces Disavowing From Two Big ‘Harry Potter’ Fansites

WENN

Those running The Leaky Cauldron and Mugglenet websites are cutting ties with the British author following her controversial statement many deemed to be anti-trans.

J.K. Rowling is facing unprecedented criticism from fans running two of the biggest “Harry Potter” websites over her comments about transgender rights.

The British author came under fire last month after questioning the idea that “sex isn’t real” in a series of tweets, which LGBTQ+ activists condemned as transphobic – comments she later explained but refused to retract in a lengthy blog post.

Those running The Leaky Cauldron and Mugglenet fansites have since released statements saying they will no longer post photos of Rowling or links to her website, as well as avoiding naming the author in headlines, where possible.

“Although it is difficult to speak out against someone whose work we have so long admired, it would be wrong not to use our platforms to counteract the harm she has caused,” their statement reads. “Our stance is firm: Transgender women are women. Transgender men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. Intersex people exist and should not be forced to live in the binary.”

“We stand with Harry Potter fans in these communities, and while we don’t condone the mistreatment JKR has received for airing her opinions about transgender people, we must reject her beliefs.”

The website chiefs also state they will only cover Rowling’s books, and not her personal life, beliefs, or charitable endeavours.

Stars of the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” franchises, based on Rowling’s literary works, who have condemned the author include Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Eddie Redmayne. However, her publishers and literary agency have stood by her.