J.K. Rowling Deemed ‘Dangerous’ for Calling Trans Healthcare ‘Conversion Therapy’

‘Many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery,’ the author says on Twitter.

Despite being shunned by a lot of people, including the “Harry Potter” cast, over her anti-trans views, J.K. Rowling still stands by her opinion and has successfully robbed a lot of people the wrong way again with her latest tweets. On Sunday, July 5, the British author compared transitional hormone treatment and surgery as “a new kind of conversion therapy.”

It all started after Rowling noticed that someone was calling her out for liking a tweet that compared hormone prescriptions to antidepressants. Hitting back at the user, she began her long thread by saying, “I’ve ignored fake tweets attributed to me and RTed widely. I’ve ignored porn tweeted at children on a thread about their art. I’ve ignored death and rape threats. I’m not going to ignore this.”

Pointing that her views surrounding mental health medication are being misinterpreted, Rowling said, “Many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interests.” She then added how she and many other people believe “we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people, who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalisation that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function.”

Not stopping there, she said, “The long-term health risks of cross-sex hormones have been now been tracked over a lengthy period. These side-effects are often minimised or denied by trans activists.”

Many people naturally attacked her over her tweets, with some of them labelling her dangerous to the LGBT people. “Didn’t take her long… Mark my words. J.K. Rowling is dangerous and poses threat to the LGBT people. Trans healthcare is not conversion therapy. This is INSANE,” one wrote. “Conversion therapy is a heinous, abusive practice perpetrated on children that can lead to lifelong trauma, if not worse,” another said. “Trans kids having access to health care under the supervision of an affirming provider is…not.”

“This thread is so devastatingly misinformed and utterly wrong. It’s offensive, damaging, and reads like a conspiracy theory,” someone else commented, while transgender actor Scott Turner Schofield slammed her, “JoKaren Rowling is weaponizing victimization, spreading scientifically debunked theories, making anti-trans hate speech sound reasonable, and participating in a coordinated political campaign against a marginalized and powerless minority.”