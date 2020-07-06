It’s the ‘Gross’ Spectre of My Crumbling Marriage

WENN

If there is one thing that Gavin Rossdale wants to hide from the rest of the world, it’s most likely his divorce from Gwen Stefani. In an interview with The Guardian, the Bush frontman called their divorce the “most embarrassing moment” in his life.

He briefly mentioned the matter when asked to describe his most embarrassing moment. In response, Gavin said, “The gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage.” The rockstar didn’t give an elaborate explanation about his remark, though. Instead, when asked about the happiest moment in his life, he answered, “Last year, when I had all four kids–Daisy, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo–staying with me on my birthday. It was magical.”

This isn’t the first time Gavin talked about their divorce in an interview. Back in 2017, he admitted, “[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not… But here we are. Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through.”

Gwen has also discussed it before, and just like Gavin, she described feeling “embarrassed” by the whole thing. “I don’t think you’ll talk to one person who didn’t make it in a marriage who’s not gonna feel that way,” the “Hollaback Girl” singer said in 2016. “The intention of being married is the vow, right? You want to put everything into it to make it a success.”

Gavin and Gwen, who share three sons together, were married from 2002 to 2016. Following their split, the No Doubt singer has now moved on with Blake Shelton, whom she met while working together on “The Voice“. The two started dating in November 2015 and continue to go strong ever since. Numerous rumors about marriage have also hit the couple, but none of them are true.