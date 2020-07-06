It’s now a crime for Colorado doctors to impregnate patients with their own sperm, eggs

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Doctors who artificially inseminate patients with their own sperm or eggs or that of other donors without a patient’s permission will soon be subject to felony charges and civil lawsuits.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed House Bill 1014, which had bipartisan support, into law on Monday.

The bill was introduced after Grand Junction gynecologist Dr. Paul B. Jones was accused last year of using his own sperm to impregnate women over three decades.

Health care providers who use a donor without consent from a patient can be charged with a class 6 felony and face up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. The penalties would apply to insemination, donation of eggs or sperm, in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer and sperm injections.

Doctors can also be sued “for unprofessional conduct” under their medical licenses, and if they lose, would have to pay attorney and legal fees, as well as damages determined through the legal process or $50,000 per child.

