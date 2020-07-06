Home Entertainment It’s a Tough One to Swallow

It’s a Tough One to Swallow

Filmmaker George Miller has abandoned plans to use computer-generated imagery to de-age the ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ actress, and eyed to cast Jodie Comer instead.


Charlize Theron is disappointed she won’t get the opportunity to reprise her “Mad Max: Fury Road” character in a Furiosa prequel, confessing it’s “a tough one to swallow.”

Filmmaker George Miller had initially been expected to reteam with Theron for the spin-off project to explore the war captain’s back story, but he recently abandoned plans to use computer-generated imagery to de-age the Oscar winner onscreen for the entire movie.

Instead, 27-year-old “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer has reportedly been eyed to take over the part of a younger Furiosa, and Theron, 44, admits the news is crushing.

“It’s a tough one to swallow,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making that film (‘Fury Road’) with him. He’s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

“(But) yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly.”

“Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner.”

However, all is not lost for the “Monster” actress – her “Fury Road” co-star Tom Hardy previously revealed there are plans for him to star in another two “Mad Max” films, and Theron has stated she’d return for another sequel if Miller directs.

