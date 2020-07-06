If the Cleveland Indians change their team name, here are 6 replacement options

Following the steps of the Washington Redskins, the Cleveland Indians recently announced they would take a look into their team name to determine whether it needs to be changed.

“We are committed to making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality. Our organization fully recognizes our team name is among the most visible ways in which we connect with the community,” the statement reads. “We have had ongoing discussions organizationally on these issues. The recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organization on issues of social justice. With that in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.”

With that in mind, we figured it’d be worth figuring out what the next team name could be if the Indians do indeed change. Some fans have already started getting excited with ideas, and we’ll include some of those below.

Cleveland Spiders

This has been the most popular choice. This name references the short-lived baseball team in Cleveland that lasted from 1889 to 1899. The history of the Spiders is actually pretty interesting, as the team owners decided to buy a second team, and moved all of the good players there. Somehow this was legal, and this left the Spiders to rot as they finished 20-134 (.130), which still stands as the worst record in MLB history. The Cleveland Spiders sounds cool, and bringing back the old design would work well. It’s no wonder this is a hit among fans on social media.

Cleveland Guardians

This name is a take on the Guardians of Traffic statues seen throughout Cleveland.

From Cleveland Magazine:

The Art Deco figures carved in the sandstone pylons on the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge have stood guard over east-west traffic since 1932. Their name comes from Wilbur Watson, the bridge’s engineer, who wrote that the eight figures were meant to “typify the spirit of progress in transportation.” Each guardian holds a different vehicle in his hand, representing the history of ground transport — from a stagecoach, covered wagon and hay rack to a 1930s-era automobile and four types of trucks.

The name is a good choice, as it honors something specific to Cleveland, and the statues provide nice artwork for logos and more.

Cleveland Rockers

This name has been floating around on Twitter, as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is located in Cleveland. The name isn’t terrible, but I’m not sure whether the Indians would be allowed to use it. The Cleveland Rockers already existed as a WNBA team that played from 1997 until 2003.

Cleveland Rockets

A one-letter difference from the previous name, although this name has nothing to do with guitars. The Rockets is a reference to the NASA Glenn Research Center located in Cleveland. According to its website, this research center “designs and develops innovative technology to advance NASA’s missions in aeronautics and space exploration.” One issue with this name, however, is another popular sports franchise already owns this (Houston). The best sports names are the more unique ones, and going with Rockets doesn’t feel like a good choice.

Cleveland Buckeyes

This is a name that has obvious ties to the Ohio State Buckeyes, but it was also the name of a Negro League Baseball club from 1942 to 1950. Ohio is known as “The Buckeye State” because, as State Symbols explains, “many buckeye trees once covered Ohio’s hills and plains.” It feels like Ohio State already dominates the Buckeyes in Ohio, so it’d be weird to have two well-known teams own the nickname Buckeyes in the same state. While some fans want this, it seems a little redundant.

Cleveland Naps

The Naps has nothing to do with Clevelanders falling asleep in the afternoon. The nickname is a play off Nap Lajoie, who was one of Cleveland’s first stars. He was so popular, in fact, that the Indians used to be called the Cleveland Napoleons (and then Naps for short). This is a good choice, as it provides something completely unique. The Naps is a fun name that fans can get behind, and it honors one of the team’s great stars.

Honorable mentions

A somewhat joke of a team name that’s been floating around on Twitter is the Cleveland Midges. The name was inspired by a tweet sent by former Yankees pitcher Phil Hughes.

The Cleveland Indians should change their name to whatever those bugs were in that playoff game — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) July 4, 2020

The Cleveland Midges does have a great ring to it. And midges are known to invade Cleveland every year, so it would be relevant.

Other names that have become betting favorites include the Rocks (a play on Rockers) and Wild Things (a play on the movie “Major League”).

Odds to be the new name of Cleveland’s MLB team (BetOnline): Naps +150

Spiders +200

Guardians +300

Wild Things +500

Buckeyes +600

Rocks +750 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) July 4, 2020

While speculating on name changes is fun, it’s worth noting that the Indians have not explicitly stated they are changing names. Cleveland just said it was going to review whether a name change is needed.