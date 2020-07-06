Idris Elba Debuts Charity Single to Fund Black Cultural Archives

The ‘Thor’ actor is raising money with his new song called ‘One Fine Day’ to support a nonprofit organization struggling during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

–

Idris Elba has released a single to raise funds for Britain’s Black Cultural Archives (BCA) institution.

The actor and DJ has teamed up with south London rapper Tiggs Da Author and electro-pop producers The Knocks for the track, “One Fine Day”.

All of the “Thor” star’s royalties from the song will go to the Brixton-based BCA, which houses an archive and museum celebrating the history of people of African and Caribbean descent living in the U.K.

Unveiling the dance anthem on Friday (03Jul20), Idris, who is a patron of the BCA, tells WENN, “This song is the ultimate victory song at a time when no one wins unless we all win together.”

Released via Idris’ London based label 7Wallace, “One Fine Day” is a high-octane house track, featuring the star and Tiggs on vocals, which emphasises the Swahili word, “tutafika,” meaning, “we will make it.”





The BCA has been closed to visitors since March (20), when the U.K. entered its Covid-19 lockdown, and is seeking donations in order to continue its work documenting the history of black Britons while its doors are shuttered.

A spokesperson for the organisation tells WENN they are “delighted” with Idris’ new track, and that it will allow them to step up their education programmes and to record the recent Black Lives Matter protests for future generations.

“We have a new call out to document the current Black Lives Matter activism,” they explain. “Idris’ support will mean that we can collect and share this history in the making.”