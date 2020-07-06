Hrithik Roshan has a special advice for the batch of 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire country to a grinding halt. It has also impacted students specially those who were all set to graduate this year. In an attempt to lift their spirits, actor Hrithik Roshan took to social media and showered praise on all the students from the batch of 2020. With graduation ceremonies being cancelled all over, the lovely message from Hrithik will surely help the students cheer up.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a video along with a caption that read, “My Dear Graduating Batch of 2020 stars, Throw your hats high towards the sky for the horizon is just the beginning of your limit. My Love & congratulations to each one of you for giving your best. Keep shining. Stay curious. Stay a student forever. And may your journey be filled with great teachers every time you search for answers.”

Check out his post here:

Now, that truly is an incredible gesture from Hrithik.