How to watch MLS is Back: Live stream every game online from anywhere

The Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A seasons have resumed and soccer in the U.S. is set to return soon with a new approach. We’ve got all of the details about the teams involved, schedules, and how to watch the MLS restart from anywhere in the world below.

Major League Soccer kicked off in late February, though the season was curtailed by the second week in March due to the global pandemic. Given the original MLS season was set to run until October, it was unclear how, when, or even if the season would be completed. We now know that games will continue in a tournament fashion with the one-off MLS is Back Tournament and it kicks off on July 8.

Keep reading for all of the details you need to know about MLS is Back as well as advice on how to stream the games online.

What is the MLS is Back Tournament?

MLS is Back is basically a way to condense much of the 2020 MLS season into a one-month tournament. The cup-style competition is being held in Orlando, Florida, with strict health and safety precautions in place.

All 26 MLS teams will compete in the tournament. The teams have been divided into three Eastern Conference groups and three Western Conference groups with the top two teams from each group, plus the four best third-placed teams, progressing to the knockout rounds.

Group matches will contribute to regular season standings and the overall winner of MLS is Back will gain a CONCACAF Champions League berth as well as over $1 million in prize money.

After the 54-match tournament is wrapped up, the regular MLS season will continue with a full schedule set to be devised later, followed by the playoffs and the 25th MLS Cup.

How to watch the MLS is Back Tournament from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this tournament further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching MLS games, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, but we recommend ExpressVPN for a number of reasons. It offers fast connection speeds, a wide variety of server locations, it’s very reliable and the customer service is top-notch as well. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

How to stream the MLS is Back Tournament live in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch MLS is Back, you have plenty of options with ESPN, TUDN, Fox, and FS1 each broadcasting several games. Twitter is even offering live streams for select games with English commentary that are otherwise only broadcast on Spanish-language TUDN. We’ve listed the broadcasts for each game of the group stage at the bottom of the page.

You can live stream MLS online by signing up for fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, AT,amp;T TV Now, YouTube TV, or ESPN+. However, each of these streaming services gives you access to different channels and not all of them will allow you to watch every game this season. To make things easier for you, we’ve broken down which channels each service offers below.

ESPN+

ESPN+ is just $4.99 per month, making it the cheapest streaming option to watch MLS this season and the service has the exclusive rights to MLS Live which was the league’s former subscription service to watch out-of-market games. In addition to being able to watch out-of-market regular-season games live, ESPN+ also includes exclusive MLS originals and studio shows such as We Are LAFC and MLS Rewind. You won’t be able to watch every MLS game using this service but its extras help make up for this.