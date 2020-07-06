How Ice-T ended up producing “Public Enemy Number One” documentary

Chris Chiari is a character. As owner of the Patterson Inn in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, he runs one of the city’s most recognizable historic buildings (also known as the Croke-Patterson Mansion) and recently welcomed Travel Channel crews from the “Portals to Hell” series to document its haunted mythology.

Before becoming a hotelier, the 46-year-old cancer survivor (diagnosed with melanoma at age 27) was also a cannabis advocate, CONORML board member and dispensary owner who took an active role in Colorado’s embrace of marijuana culture. His LinkedIn page lists still-active gigs at American Millennium Investment Corp. (where he’s president) and King of Quality Productions (founder), but also work for the Democratic Party (he’s run for elected office in Colorado and Florida) and nonprofit positions.

However, perfect as he may be for it, Chiari is not a character in his newest film, “Public Enemy Number One.” He reserves those roles for historical figures and commentators such as rapper/actor Ice-T — who also happens to be an executive producer on the project.

“I had a first-row seat for all 44 hours of interviews we did,” Chiari said of “Public Enemy Number One,” which looks at the modern war on drugs that began in 1968. “Ice-T was brought in at the end of this project. Our interview actually happened ten days before our premiere,” at the L.A. Documentary Film Festival, in October 2019.

“Ice reached out through (mutual friend) Busy Bee, who we’d done a music video with, and less than 72 hours later we were filming in his trailer in New York between takes of ‘Law & Order: SVU.’ ”

Since June 9, the film has been available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, AppleTV and iTunes. But having Ice-T on board has brought immediate star power to the documentary, which won the Story Tellers award for Ice-T and Best Producer award for director Robert Rippberger and Chiari at the L.A. Doc Fest.

The film’s narrative traces the start and continuing ripples of the Nixon-backed war on drugs, from not-too-subtle racism to mandatory-minimum sentencing, overcrowded jails and national PR campaigns such as the Reagan-era “Say No to Drugs.”

“I am proud to be a part of this important project,” Ice-T wrote in a statement provided to . “This documentary shines a light on an issue that over decades has resulted in devastating effects on our society and our country.”

RELATED: 2020 promised open consumption of weed at publicly licensed Denver clubs. Here’s what cannabis advocates hope will happen when public life resumes.

As anyone familiar with the subject knows, the demonization of cannabis has had a disproportionate effect on people of color. Black men, in particular, were targeted and often charged with felonies for possessing small amounts of cannabis — thus introducing them to a prison system that was less about rehabilitation and more about minting future criminals.

When Colorado became the first state to legalize recreational cannabis in 2014, followed by the decriminalization of psychedelic mushrooms in 2019, it set off a renewed wave of soul-searching over the ethics and morality of U.S. drug laws.

“Being around weed my whole life, and being around Cypress Hill, and being around Snoop Dogg, being around Sean E Sean and Beatmaster V — who smoked one continuous joint all day long — you know, I never found a problem with weed. I never smoked weed. I sold weed, but I never smoked it because I was always just trying to hustle on all cylinders at all times,” Ice-T wrote.

“That man is addicted to one drug,” Chiari said, “and that drug is hustle. My favorite moment is when he says, ‘Weed always made me feel like I gotta go to the gym.’ And then he leans in in that very Ice-T way and pauses, then says, ‘In an hour.’ “

Despite the occasionally light tone, “Public Enemy Number One” is not a pro-cannabis film, Chiari said. Those voices are present, of course, and include Keith Stroup (founder of NORML), Ethan Nadelmann (founder of Drug Policy Alliance), Jack Cole (founder of Law Enforcement Against Prohibition), Neill Franklin (Law Enforcement Action Partnership) and former Denver resident, journalist and author Dan Baum.

But they’re mixed with clips from three former drug czars and several voices from the anti-cannabis parents’ movement. Once more, the film’s director is far from solid on cannabis himself.

“I have no interest in the marijuana space and actually don’t like weed,” said Boulder native Rippberger, 31. “I said, ‘Look, I don’t think making a movie about the founder of NORML is your film,’ when (Chiari) introduced that to me. And Chris said, ‘I’m not looking to make a propaganda piece. I’m looking to make a really great film.’ ”

Rippberger, who directed the “7 Days in Syria” documentary (championed by Angelina Jolie) and last year’s Harlem-set drama “Strive” (starring Danny Glover), said the battles he fought with Chiari made for a better movie in the end, and one beholden to neither pro- nor anti-cannabis activists.

“We were really fortunate to have all these leaders who were right there, directly influencing policy,” Rippberger said. “Ultimately it sort of comes out on the legalization side, but we do issue a lot of words of caution about its addictiveness, its effects on developing brains, the paranoia that results from prolonged, intense use, and other issues. This (screwed) over a lot of people’s lives, and let’s connect that to what’s happening today. But let’s also remember to protect mental health, and kids.”

Chiari agrees, despite still supporting and investing in cannabis businesses. The after-effects of the 50-year war on drugs are still present, and harmful, he said, but this is not a to tell one-sided stories.

“I set out to make a documentary, and then let the historical facts lead to the conclusions,” he said. “What blew me away was how everyone, regardless of where they started, said we’ve over-incarcerated and need to find a better balance.”

