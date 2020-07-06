Henry Cavill Admits to Googling About Superman Rumors, Would Love to Reprise His Role

Warner Bros. Pictures

The ‘Man of Steel’ actor reveals that he likes to go on the internet to see what fans have to say about his possible return as the DC superhero in a new movie.

Henry Cavill can’t keep up with the Internet speculation about his alleged return to the role of Superman because the rumours “get wilder and wilder.”

The 37 year old, who last played the Man of Steel in 2017’s “Justice League“, likes to check in online to see what fans have to say about his chances of pulling on the tights and cape again – and sometimes even he can’t believe what he’s reading.

“They (posts) get wilder and wilder by the day,” he marvels on a new episode of Variety and iHeart podcast “The Big Ticket“. “The amount of speculation, the stuff I read on the Internet, is extraordinary and sometimes frustrating. It’s when you see people stating stuff as fact. Like, ‘No, that’s not the case. That hasn’t happened, and that conversation isn’t happening.”

“But the important thing is that people are excited about it, and I think it’s important to be excited about a character like Superman. Superman is a fantastic character. If people are chatting about it, and even if they’re making stuff up, it’s okay, because that means they want to see the character again.”

Like the fans, Henry would like to see himself as Superman once more. “I would absolutely love to play the character again,” he adds, admitting sometimes he’s tempted to add his own posts to the online speculation about the superhero’s next film or TV appearance.

“I’m not going to lie, I’ve been very tempted (to comment), but there’s something about that, that feels deeply immoral,” he admits. “When it’s about Superman, and if I’m representing Superman, it just feels like the wrong thing to do.”