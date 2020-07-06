Harvard Announces That They Will Bring 40% Of Undergraduates To Campus This Fall, But Classes Will Remain Online & The Tuition Will Remain The Same

As time continues to pass by during this current pandemic, many schools across the country are faced with the task of figuring out how they will continue to educate students seeing as how COVID-19 is still very much present. On Monday, Harvard was one of the ivy league institutions that announced its plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to Harvard Gazette, during their official announcement, Harvard announced that they will bring 40% of undergraduates back to campus for the fall semester, including all first-year students. This decision will allow “first-years the opportunity to adjust to college academics and to begin creating connections with faculty and other classmates while learning on campus in September.”

The students on campus will move out before Thanksgiving and they’ll complete reading and exam periods from home. If there are any groups that should return to the school come the spring semester, priority would be given to the seniors.

The students that will return to the campus will live in single bedrooms with a shared bathroom, and they’ll continue to learn remotely. When it comes to the cost of tuition, the university said, “tuition will remain as previously announced.” However, “aided students who do not return to campus will receive a $5,000 remote room and board allowance in their financial aid award each semester to support studying at home.”

Jake Kaufmann, the Griffin Director of Financial Aid said, “We understand that the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy have created a number of challenges for families all over the world. Affording your Harvard education should not be one of them. Harvard’s robust financial aid program and commitment to meeting students’ demonstrated financial need remains as strong as ever.”

The students who live on campus will be required to sign a community compact, which outlines the new health safety precautions, including, viral testing every three days, mandatory video training, daily symptom attestation, among other precautionary steps.

Want news directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94