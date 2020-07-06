HAIM Debuts at No. 1 on U.K. Albums Chart

The all-female trio Este, Danielle, and Alana are dominating the albums chart across the pond with their newly-released studio album ‘Women in Music Pt. III’.

American pop rockers HAIM‘s new release “Women in Music Pt. III” is the U.K.’s new number one album.

The sibling trio’s new collection is its first number one in Britain since 2013’s “Days Are Gone” as it debuts at the summit of Friday’s (03Jul20) Official Charts Company rundown.

In a statement, the Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana tell OfficialCharts.com, “The UK has always supported us and we are forever grateful. We wish we could celebrate with you all but we feel your love all the way here in Los Angeles.”

Last week’s top album, Bob Dylan‘s “Rough and Rowdy Ways” falls to two, just ahead of Jessie Ware‘s new record “What’s Your Pleasure?” at three, her highest-charting release to date.

At four is Lewis Capaldi‘s “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent”, with Harry Styles‘ “Fine Line” completing the top five.

There’s also a new number one in the singles chart, with 17-year-old TikTok sensation Jawsh 685‘s collaboration with Jason Derulo, “Savage Love”, pushing DaBaby and Roddy Ricch‘s “Rockstar” down to two.

A delighted Joshua Nanai, the 17-year-old New Zealander who posts as Jawsh 685, calls the achievement, “the biggest blessing I could have ever received.”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande‘s “Rain on Me” is in third spot, ahead of German DJ Topic and A7S‘ dance hit “Breaking Me” at four. S1mba and DTG‘s “Rover” is at five.