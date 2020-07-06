Gucci Mane’s Protege Foogiano Gets Caught Up in Fatal South Carolina Club Shooting

Instagram

Two people were killed and eight others injured after someone allegedly attempted to steal a chain from the 27-year-old rapper, prompting someone onstage to fire a gun numerous times.

Gucci Mane‘s rap protege Foogiano was caught up in a fatal club shooting in South Carolina early on Sunday, July 5 after celebrating his birthday onstage.

Two people were killed and eight others injured at the Lavish Lounge venue in Greenville, where Foogiano, real name Kwame Brown, had performed to mark turning 27 and had been presented with a pricey piece of jewellery.

Reports suggest the violence erupted after someone attempted to steal a chain from the birthday boy, whose entourage apparently clashed with members of the crowd as they threw up different gang signs, according to the local Greenville News.

Video footage shared on social media appears to show someone onstage aim a gun at the audience and fire the weapon numerous times.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis reveals detectives are still trying to determine exactly who was involved in the shooting, although Foogiano himself is not thought to be among those responsible.

However, it’s not clear if the MC, who is signed to Gucci’s 1017 Records, was one of the people still being questioned by police late on Sunday.

The deceased victims were identified as 51-year-old club security guard Clarence Sterling Johnson, and 23-year-old mother-of-two Mykala Bell, while at least two of those also injured remain hospitalised in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, authorities are looking into whether club owners had obtained a special permit to hold the event, where there appeared to be little room for social distancing, as large gatherings are still banned in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives for Gucci have yet to comment on the incident.