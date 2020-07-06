Greater Melbourne residents also banned from entering NSW in tightening of COVID-19 border closure

Anyone from Melbourne is now banned from entering New South Wales as the shutdown between the states takes a significant leap forward.

People will only be able to enter NSW for very limited reasons, such as obtaining medical care or fulfilling a legal obligation, Mr Hazzard said in a statement last night.

The border between the states closes at 12.01am on Wednesday.

The growing measures to halt movement between the states comes as Victoria continues to grapple with a surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

NSW residents now returning from anywhere in Victoria will be forced to self-isolate for 14 days. Previously, this was only a requirement for any NSW resident returning from a Melbourne hotspot area.

“Heavy penalties and fines apply,” Mr Hazzard said.

A general view in T1 Qantas Domestic terminal at Tullamarine Airport on July 6, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. The NSW-Victoria border will close at 11.59pm on Tuesday evening due to a large spike in COVID-19 cases in Victoria. (Getty)

As NSW works to halt the flow of people into the state, Victoria is grappling with outbreaks that now centre on public housing towers.

The infected resident lives in one of the locked-down towers in North Melbourne, but worked at an apartment building in Richmond as a subcontractor for the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services.

The man patrolled the fifth, sixth, and seventh floors of the 108 Elizabeth Street building.

A member of Victoria Police performs an I.D. check at the entrance to the Flemington Towers Government Housing complex (Getty / Darrian Traynor)

The Department was made aware of the man’s coronavirus infection and his line of work last week, and seven levels of the building have since been sanitised.

Flemington resident Steve Ulu, one of 3000 in “hard lockdown”, said he had not received any food or supplies from authorities since the lockdown started without notice on Saturday.

“There is no one knocking on my door saying ‘hey do you need anything?’ I was fortunate enough to have just enough food in the freezer to get by,” he said.

“My cat food is getting quite short. It’s devastating. I’m frustrated.”

Steve Ulu is in lockdown at one of Melbourne’s public housing towers. (Nine)

Residents across nine towers must remain in lockdown for at least five days under the public health directive. However, authorities have warned they could remain inside for up to 14 days.

Premier Daniel Andrews said Foodbank had provided 1000 hampers containing essential food staples such as cereal, long life milk, sugar, pasta and canned vegetables to residents in lockdown.

While 3000 ready-made meals and 4500 pastries had also been delivered to tower residents.

Medical staff wearing PPE holding material about to walk into the Flemington Public housing flats in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty)

A passenger off a Melbourne to Sydney flight collects their luggage at Sydney domestic airport in Sydney, Australia. (Getty)

“I want to reassure everyone in those towers, their families … and every single Victorian that there are literally hundreds and thousands of people working, from police to social workers, to nurses and doctors, all the way through to people working in our supermarkets, people working in commercial kitchens … they are all doing their absolute best,” Mr Andrews said.

A total of 53 people have tested positive to coronavirus across the nine towers. About 400 residents were tested yesterday.