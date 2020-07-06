Greater Melbourne residents also banned from entering NSW in tightening of COVID-19 border closure

People will only be able to enter NSW for very limited reasons, such as obtaining medical care or fulfilling a legal obligation, Mr Hazzard said in a statement last night.
The border between the states closes at 12.01am on Wednesday.
NSW residents now returning from anywhere in Victoria will be forced to self-isolate for 14 days. Previously, this was only a requirement for any NSW resident returning from a Melbourne hotspot area.
“Heavy penalties and fines apply,” Mr Hazzard said.
As NSW works to halt the flow of people into the state, Victoria is grappling with outbreaks that now centre on public housing towers.
The infected resident lives in one of the locked-down towers in North Melbourne, but worked at an apartment building in Richmond as a subcontractor for the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services.
The man patrolled the fifth, sixth, and seventh floors of the 108 Elizabeth Street building.
The Department was made aware of the man’s coronavirus infection and his line of work last week, and seven levels of the building have since been sanitised.
Flemington resident Steve Ulu, one of 3000 in “hard lockdown”, said he had not received any food or supplies from authorities since the lockdown started without notice on Saturday.
“There is no one knocking on my door saying ‘hey do you need anything?’ I was fortunate enough to have just enough food in the freezer to get by,” he said.
“My cat food is getting quite short. It’s devastating. I’m frustrated.”
Residents across nine towers must remain in lockdown for at least five days under the public health directive. However, authorities have warned they could remain inside for up to 14 days.
While 3000 ready-made meals and 4500 pastries had also been delivered to tower residents.
“I want to reassure everyone in those towers, their families … and every single Victorian that there are literally hundreds and thousands of people working, from police to social workers, to nurses and doctors, all the way through to people working in our supermarkets, people working in commercial kitchens … they are all doing their absolute best,” Mr Andrews said.
A total of 53 people have tested positive to coronavirus across the nine towers. About 400 residents were tested yesterday.