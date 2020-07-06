Gladys Berejikilian admits coronavirus border closure will be ‘extremely difficult’

And from tonight, all Victorians will only be able to enter NSW for very limited reasons, such as obtaining medical care or fulfilling a legal obligation.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the border closure with Victoria will be ‘extremely difficult’. (Nine News)

Speaking to Today, Gladys Berejikilian said news of the closure needed to remain under wraps until it was confirmed.

“We can’t make those plans public until you make the decision,” Ms Berejiklian said on Tuesday.

“We always knew that once we made the decision and we announced the decision, there would be two or three days where it would be extremely difficult for our border communities.”

Albury Mayor Kevin Mack and Wodonga Mayor Anna Speedie are concerned about how the closure will affect their communities. (Today Extra)

NSW has not recorded any new cases of community transmission overnight, she said.

It comes as two cases of possible coronavirus within the border towns remain under investigation.

Ms Berejiklian admitted it wasn’t possible how long the borders would be closed.

Those who need to move into either state still have to do so before the hard lockdown comes into force from midnight tonight.

“We appreciate there are people who might live on either side who want to get back home and base themselves in their home state,” Ms Berejiklian said.

The major lockdown comes into force from midnight tonight. (Nine)

“That’s why whenever you make the announcement, you do need to give some for people to make those adjustments because we don’t know how long the border’s going to be closed for.”

Today will be the last day residents will be able to decide where to base themselves before the closure takes effect.

“Service NSW hopefully by today will have that permit system up and running so people can actually apply to get across the border for work purposes or for other essential services.