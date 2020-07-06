Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Claim That She ‘Disguises’ Her Baby Bump

Instagram

The 25-year-old model, who is pregnant with her first child with singer boyfriend Zayn Malik, claps back over an article alluding to her trying to disguise her baby bump.

Gigi Hadid is a proud mom-to-be. When someone doubts it and accuses her of trying to “disguise” her baby bump with her fashion choices, the supermodel is quick to set the record straight.

The 25-year-old, who is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, caught wind of British Vogue’s article in which it explained that during an Instagram Live, Gigi answered a fan’s question about not having “a tummy.” In response to that, she replied on Sunday, July 5, “Disguise ….? I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything.”

Gigi added that she “will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks,” but that’s not anytime soon. “For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones,” she explained.

Gigi has been private when it comes to details about her pregnancy, though she confirmed about eating for two during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“. “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she gushed.

“Especially during this time,” Gigi, who is rumored to have a baby girl, added. “It’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”

She also once opened up about wanting to start a family. Talking to i-D magazine for its Spring issue, Gigi shared, “I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling. I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”