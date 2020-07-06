Ghislaine Maxwell moved from New Hampshire to New York jail

Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred from a county jail in New Hampshire to a New York City jail to await her first court appearance on child sex trafficking charges.

The 58-year-old was arrested on Thursday at a home she recently purchased in rural New Hampshire. She is now in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and is not due in court until Friday.

It is not clear when she arrived or how she got there, but a helicopter was seen landing at the facility then taking off again soon afterwards on Monday morning.

Prosecutors have asked the judge for a protective order which will protect the identities of third parties involved in the case, at least until her arraignment.

They are refusing to say whether the jail is where Ghislaine will be kept if she is denied bail – which they have asked for.

In a letter to the judge on Sunday, US Attorney Audrey Strauss wrote that that a protective order ‘will be necessary to facilitate the production of discovery while also protecting, among other things, the privacy and identity of third parties, including the victims of the conduct charged in the indictment’.

It will apply to both victims and others who may be involved.

Maxwell is accused of procuring young girls for Jeffrey Epstein, the late pedophile financier, and also with having sex with them herself.

The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where Ghislaine will be kept until at least Friday, is a male and female prison for inmates of all levels.

There are high security divisions within it. High profile past inmates include the rapper Tekashi 6ix9nine, Allison Mack – who was charged as part of the case against the Nxivm sex cult – ‘pharma bro’ Martin Shkreli and Al Sharpton, who served 90 days in 2001 for trespassing.

It is also where Muslim men were detained after 9/11 as part of what became known as a ‘sweep’ of suspects.

The men filed a complaint that they’d been abused in the jail and it spurned a Department of Justice investigation.

A handful of inmates filed a lawsuit against the prison claiming they were being kept in ‘inhumane’ conditions and were only allowed out of their cell for 30 minutes at a .

Once they were in common areas, they complained that it was impossible to observe social distancing and that they were at risk of coronavirus.

At the start of the year, the heat in the prison went off for several days, forcing inmates to huddle in their beds for warmth.

It is also where an inmate died recently after being pepper sprayed by corrections guards.

Prosecutors are refusing to say whether or not it is where she will be held for the duration of the case.

They have asked the judge not to grant her bail, citing her extensive list of international connections and deep pockets as signs that she is a flight risk.

She also successfully evaded the world’s media for the best part of a year.

She faces 35 years behind bars if convicted.

The charges relate to her alleged grooming of three underage girls between 1994 and 1997.

The girls say she procured them for Epstein then befriended them to make them feel comfortable around her, before subjecting them to sexual servitude.

On occasions, Maxwell is accused of sexually abusing the children herself by taking part in group sex with Epstein and the girls.

She is also facing two counts of perjury for allegedly lying in a 2016 deposition while being sued by a different woman who claims to have been abused.

Maxwell has not yet been seen since she was taken into custody.

She has been a ghost since Epstein’s suicide last year.

The FBI had been watching her in New Hampshire, where she had been for several months, they said.

She is yet to enter a plea to the charges or make any form of public comment.

In civil court, she has denied allegations by other women that she abused them or facilitated Epstein’s abuse of them.

Maxwell’s network of well-heeled friends includes Prince Andrew, who allegedly slept with a 17-year-old girl in London after being introduced to her by Maxwell in 2001.

It remains unclear if Maxwell knew she was about to be arrested or if her lawyers have tried to make any type of deal with prosecutors.

Many of Epstein’s victims say there are dozens of people who helped him abuse them, and that they should all be brought to justice.