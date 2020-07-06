Gabrielle Union Calls Independence Day a ‘Sham’ in Fourth of July Post

Instagram

Gabrielle along with several other stars like Lili Reinhart, Hailey Baldwin, and Madonna has taken to the social media to call out the hypocrisy of Independence Day to mark July 4.

Gabrielle Union, Lili Reinhart, and Hailey Bieber led the stars speaking out on racial injustice as U.S. citizens celebrated Independence Day on Saturday (04Jul20).

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the usual celebrations were halted for many, who opted to stay home, maintain social distancing, and avoid public gatherings altogether.

Instead, a number of stars took to social media to continue the fight to end systematic racism, in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests worldwide, and Gabrielle reposted two poignant quotes to her Instagram Story that described the Fourth of July as a “sham” to those affected by racism.

“Nobody in the world, nobody in history, has ever gotten their freedom by appealing to the moral sense of the people who were oppressing them,” read one of the quotes, originally posted by @blackgirlinom on Twitter.

The “Bring It On” star’s second repost, written by an anonymous source, detailed what the Fourth of July is to “the American slave,” reading, “I answer; a day that reveals to him, more than other days in the year, the gross injustice and and cruelty to which he is the constant victim. To him, your celebration is a sham.”

Lili Reinhart, who has been hosting frequent Black Lives Matter Instagram Live chats, uploaded an emotional video to her page, admitting that she is “not celebrating America today because I am not happy with the way our country is right now.”

“It’s not where it should be and racism is still so prevalent and our country is being run by someone who is homophobic,” she explained.

Hailey Bieber, Rashida Jones, Ireland Baldwin, and Madonna also each called out the hypocrisy of Independence Day by sharing a post made by the NAACP on Instagram.

“We can’t celebrate freedom until we are all free,” it read.