G-Eazy in ‘Much Better Headspace’ Following His and Halsey’s Past ‘Toxic’ Relationship

According to a new report, the ‘Good Life’ rapper is feeling much better nearly two years after his split from the ‘Without Me’ singer that greatly affected him in many ways.

“Their relationship was toxic, especially toward the end. Gerald has a much more positive outlook on life now and has been healing through music,” an insider said of G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, to US Weekly. The source later added that the “No Limit” rapper is now in “a much better headspace.”

According to the source, G-Eazy is currently focusing on working on new music now that Coronavirus prevents people from going outside. “He has spent much of the pandemic in his home studio, whether he’s writing and recording new songs or just playing around and experimenting,” shared the informant. “It’s been a real creative breakthrough.”

The 30-year-old first began dating Halsey during summer 2017. The pair briefly split in July 2018, before getting back together again for a few months only to call it quits for good in October 2018.

G-Eazy, however, didn’t seem to be fully moving on when he made his last record, “Everything’s Strange Here”, which was released on June 26. Fans assumed that he referenced the “You should be sad” singer as a “crazy-a** ex” on the final track “Had Enough”.

On the song, he sings about the ex who “would go on TV” and “go on Ellen on me.” He also raps about how his ex took “no time” to move on, seemingly referring to Halsey’s relationship with Yungblood“. “You dragged my name, I don’t say s**t/ But let somebody say ‘G-Eazy,’ you go apes**t,” he raps.