Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson reflects on the lessons of former employee Amy Cooper

– Lessons learned. The $700 billion asset manager Franklin Templeton was one of the earliest companies to respond to racial injustice when, about a week before nationwide protests over police violence and racism began, its own employee, Amy Cooper, called 911 on Black birdwatcher Christian Cooper in Central Park.

In an exclusive interview with ‘s Susie Gharib, Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson—the fourth member of her family and first woman to run the business—reflects on that incident and the past few months of greater corporate reckoning with discrimination and racism.

“We concluded that this was not consistent with our values as a firm, and frankly we knew we needed to make a swift decision. There wasn’t a lot else to debate once you’ve decided that was the situation,” Johnson says of her fast decision to fire Cooper.

When Franklin Templeton’s $4.5 billion deal to acquire Legg Mason closes as is expected this year, Regina Curry, the chief diversity officer for that firm, will begin reporting to Johnson and serve in the same role for the new $1.5 trillion asset manager. Johnson says she has been leaning on Curry already, “tapp[ing] into her expertise as we’ve been trying to respond to some of the issues, including our own within Central Park.” Johnson hopes Curry will help Franklin Templeton reach a wider candidate pool of potential hires.

Susie asked Johnson to reflect on responding to these kinds of social issues as a CEO—something her father and grandfather didn’t have to do when they led the family business. “Every CEO should carry that responsibility today,” she said. “I certainly do.”

Watch Susie’s full interview with Johnson here.

