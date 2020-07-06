Four SEC players named to ESPN’s all-time greatest team

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Four former Southeastern Conference baseball standouts were recently named to ESPN’s Greatest All-Time College Baseball Team. The 12-person team was determined by fan votes.

LSU’s Todd Walker, Alex Bregman and Ben McDonald and Mississippi State’s Will Clark were the four SEC representatives named to the team.

Walker was a two-time first team All-American and a three-time All-SEC honoree for the Tigers. He was voted the 1993 SEC Player of the Year and helped lead his team to the 1993 national championship, earning College World Series Most Outstanding Player accolades. He posted a .396 career batting average and finished his three years at LSU as the SEC’s all-time leader in hits (310), runs (234), RBI (246), and total bases (557). Walker enjoyed a 12-year career in the Major Leagues.

McDonald was a two-time All-American and a 1988 Olympic Gold Medalist and finished his LSU career with 29 career wins and 373 strikeouts. He established SEC records for single-season strikeouts (202), innings pitched (152.1) and consecutive scoreless innings (44.2). McDonald was named recipient of the 1989 Golden Spikes Award and was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008. He enjoyed a 10-year Major League career with the Baltimore Orioles and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Bregman helped lead LSU to a pair of College World Series appearances in in his three years with the Tigers. He was twice named First Team All-America and was the2013 recipient of the Brooks Wallace Awards, which is presented to the nation’s top shortstop. Bregman batted .337 in 196 career games at LSU with 56 doubles, 10 triples, 21 home runs, 148 RBI, 153 runs and 66 stoles bases. He was a finalist for the 2015 Golden Spikes Award and was named the 2013 National Freshman of the Year. Bregman is in his fifth year with the Houston Astros and has been named to the All-Star Team in each of the last two seasons.

Clark was named winner of the 1985 Golden Spikes Award as college baseball’s player of the year. He earned All-SEC and All-America honors in 1984 and 1985 and for his career at Mississippi State hit 61 home runs with a .391 batting average. Clark hit .420 to lead the Bulldogs to a third-place finish in the College World Series in 1985. Later that year, he was taken second overall in the Major League Baseball Draft and went on to have a 15-year career in the Major Leagues. Clark is a member of the College Baseball Hall of Fame, the CWS Legends Team and the Omaha College Baseball Hall of Fame.

ESPN’s Greatest All-Time College Baseball Team

Catcher: Buster Posey (Florida State)

First Base: Will Clark (Mississippi State)

Second Base: Todd Walker (LSU)

Shortstop: Alex Bregman (LSU)

Third Base: Robin Ventura (Oklahoma State)

Left Field: Barry Bonds (Arizona State)

Center Field: J.D. Drew (Florida State)

Right Field: Joe Carter (Wichita State)

Two-Way Player: John Olerud (Washington State)

Left-Handed Pitcher: Greg Swindell (Texas)

Right-Handed Pitcher: Ben McDonald (LSU)

Relief Pitcher: Huston Street (Texas)