Former Baseball Star Tyson Brummett Killed in Plane Crash

The former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher has passed away at the age of 35 after the airplane that he allegedly piloted crashed in a tragic accident in Utah.

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tyson Brummett has died at the age of 35 in a plane crash.

The Major League Baseball (MLB) star passed away on Friday (03Jul20) morning during the incident in Utah. Tyson was reportedly the pilot of the plane, along with passengers Alex Blackhurst Ruegner, 35, and his aunt and uncle, who were 60 and 62 respectively.

“A man and two of his sons were hiking when they saw the plane begin to turn, then spiral downward. The witness said the plane spiralled out of his view and moments later he heard the impact. He hiked up further to call 911,” authorities shared in a press release.

“The witness then climbed down to the plane and verified that the occupants died on impact.”

Tyson made one appearance as a pitcher for the Phillies, and he spent the rest of his career in the minor league system.

“The Phillies organisation sends heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of former pitcher Tyson Brummett, along with three members of the Ruegner and Blackhurst families, who tragically passed away in a plane crash yesterday morning,” representatives for his former team said in a statement.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined and will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.