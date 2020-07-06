Florence Pugh Confirmed to Take Over ‘Black Widow’ Franchise From Scarlett Johansson

WENN/Marvel Studios

Talking about the casting of the ‘Little Women’ actress, director Cate Shortland praises the Natasha Romanoff depicter for being ‘so gracious’ about the handing of the baton.

Florence Pugh will take over the “Black Widow” Marvel universe from Scarlett Johansson in the next Avengers-related movie.

“Black Widow” director Cate Shortland has revealed that she and the film’s producers had no idea how “great” the “Little Women (2019)” star would be and they’ve decided to retire Scarlett’s Natasha Romanoff and lead upcoming films with Pugh’s Yelena Belova character.

“We realized that the audience would expect an origin story so, of course, we went in the opposite direction,” Shortland told Empire. “And we didn’t know how great Florence Pugh would be. We knew she would be great, but we didn’t know how great.”

“Scarlett is so gracious, like, ‘Oh, I’m handing her the baton.’ So it’s going to propel another female story line.”

“Black Widow” is scheduled to hit cinemas in October and November after its initial 1 May release date was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.