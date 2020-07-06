Feds Capture Baltimore Drug Kingpin In The Dominican Republic!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Federal agents captured “Roger “Milk” Taylor, a man they call one of West Baltimore’s most notorious drug dealers. He is allegedly responsible for murders, armed robberies, and drug dealing.

“Milk will now likely spend over a decade in federal prison,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. He added, “Criminals who are terrorizing our neighborhoods should be deterred by the reality of years spent in a federal prison far from home—where there is no parole. Ever.”

