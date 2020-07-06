Feds Capture Baltimore Drug Kingpin In The Dominican Republic!!

Federal agents captured “Roger “Milk” Taylor, a man they call one of West Baltimore’s most notorious drug dealers. He is allegedly responsible for murders, armed robberies, and drug dealing.

“Milk will now likely spend over a decade in federal prison,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. He added, “Criminals who are terrorizing our neighborhoods should be deterred by the reality of years spent in a federal prison far from home—where there is no parole. Ever.”

According to his plea agreement, Milk was associated with a drug trafficking organization that operated in the Sandtown neighborhood of West Baltimore, known as the “Young Go Getters” (YGG), or “Trained To Go” or “TTG.”

After 2 years on the run, Milk was located in Veron, Dominican Republic, and was arrested by the FBI’s Baltimore Violent Crimes Task Force.

Milk immediately agreed to plead guilty, and if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Taylor will be sentenced to between 11 and 14 years in federal prison.

Due to the nature of the charges brought against him, Taylor faced the prospect of life imprisonment.